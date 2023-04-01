Szmodics on target as Blackburn come from behind to beat Wrexham in FA Cup

Blackburn were too good for League Two Wrexham

Blackburn Rovers have knocked Wrexham out of the FA Cup, following a 4-1 comeback win at Ewood Park.

Fans thought an upset was on the cards when the Red Dragons took a 1-0 lead through Andy Cannon in the 19th minute.

But Rovers reminded their hosts of their Championship quality as Sammie Szmodics equalised just 13 minutes later.

Blackburn made it a quick-fire come-back through Sam Gallagher, who struck moments after to make it 2-1.

Szmodics bagged a brace before the break to put the tie seemingly beyond Wrexham.

The visitors appeared crestfallen after the restart as Blackburn began to apply even more pressure.

Sondre Tronstad wrapped things up for Rovers just before the 60th minute to set up a clash with Newcastle United.

