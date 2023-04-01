FIFA confirm that the United States will host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. FIFA confirm that the United States will host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025
FIFA confirm that the United States will host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025
The Club World Cup is being revamped
The Club World Cup is being revamped
Reuters
The first edition of FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025. The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition's hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

The United States will also host the 2024 Copa America while they are co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"With the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament."

Confederation champions from 2021 to 2024 will be eligible to play in the new Club World Cup, which means Chelsea, Real Madrid and last season's Champions League winners Manchester City have qualified from Europe.

The current version of the FIFA Club World Cup - an annual competition with seven teams - will be discontinued after 2023.

FIFA said they have also agreed to postpone the launch of the bidding process for the 2030 World Cup for "additional consultation with all key stakeholders.

"The relevant bidding regulations will be presented for approval at the next FIFA Council meeting, due to take place in September/October 2023, with the bidding process to be officially launched thereafter," it said.

"The expected appointment of the host(s) by the FIFA Congress will also move from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024."

The FIFA Congress is due to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on May 17, 2024.

FIFA also appointed Indonesia as hosts for the Under-17 World Cup later this year, three months after the Southeast Asian country was stripped of the Under-20 World Cup, which was then held in Argentina.

The decision to stop Indonesia holding the event was taken after the country's football federation cancelled the draw because the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

Indonesia were awarded the November 10-December 2 tournament after Peru were stripped of the rights having failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments.

The FIFA Council also appointed Colombia as hosts for the Under-20 women's World Cup in 2024 while the Dominican Republic will host the Under-17 women's World Cup the same year.

 

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World Cup
Related Articles
Faruk Hadzibegic leaves job as Bosnia coach after Euro qualifying defeats
Bill Kenwright staying on as Everton chair while Farhad Moshiri joins board of directors
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Ruben Neves moves to Saudi Arabia, United make third bid for Mount
Updated
Ligue 1 club Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Rafa Benitez agrees to become new Celta Vigo manager on three-year deal
Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern on free transfer after seven years at Dortmund
Neymar faces hefty potential fine over Brazil property work due to environmental infractions
Edin Dzeko joins Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Inter Milan, signing two-year deal
Naomi Girma tipped to be cornerstone of US defence for years
Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Ruben Neves moves to Saudi Arabia, United make third bid for Mount
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out, Rublev and Ostapenko into semi-finals
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist