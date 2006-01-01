Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA Club World Cup
  4. FIFA to allow close-season signings to play in upcoming Club World Cup

FIFA to allow close-season signings to play in upcoming Club World Cup

The Club World Cup in the United States is scheduled to run from June 15th to July 13th next year
The Club World Cup in the United States is scheduled to run from June 15th to July 13th next yearAaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Teams taking part in the new Club World Cup in June-July next year will be allowed to replace players during the tournament if the transfer window in their country is open at the time, world football's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA member associations of participating clubs will also have the option of opening an "exceptional registration window" in June before the event begins to sign players.

The Club World Cup in the United States is scheduled to run from June 15th to July 13th but that period either coincides with ongoing leagues where the transfer window is closed or countries where the window is open and player contracts end.

FIFA said the optional window for member associations will be open from June 1st to 10th "for all their affiliated clubs" before the tournament gets underway in a bid to make it fair for all clubs in the league to sign players during the same period.

"The decision as to whether or not to open an additional window remains at the full discretion of each FIFA Member Association concerned," FIFA said in a statement.

With most player contracts expiring on June 30th, FIFA also said participating clubs may replace players during a "restricted in-competition period" from June 27th to July 3rd.

But a standard registration window - like the summer one in Europe - must be open for the club at the time.

Players who start the Club World Cup with one team cannot play for another side in the tournament if they switch.

The 32-team Club World Cup includes 12 European sides with players whose deals may finish at the end of their season.

"The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players' participation," FIFA added.

Mentions
FootballFIFA Club World Cup
Related Articles
Ghana international Gideon Mensah signs one-year extension at Auxerre
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder
Super sub Duran proves his value to Emery's impressive Aston Villa
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Porto hosting Manchester United as late games get going, Chelsea in action
Updated
Tottenham hang on to earn nervy Europa League win over Ferencvaros
Kapuadi on target as Legia victorious over Real Betis in Conference League
Taty on target twice as Lazio put four past Nice in Europa League thrashing
Slavia Prague come back to rescue Europa League draw against Ajax
FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Porto hosting Manchester United as late games get going, Chelsea in action
Carlos Alcaraz says he 'got the joy back' after dramatic Beijing title win
Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings