Atletico head back to Madrid with a point after dull goalless draw away at Real Betis

Real Betis held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw in a rather tepid LaLiga encounter between the two sides at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

After defeating Granada during the opening weekend of the campaign, Atleti were looking for another victory to keep up with LaLiga title rivals Real Madrid.

However, against Betis, who they have lost just once to in the last 23 meetings between the two sides in all competitions, they appeared off the pace throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Diego Simeone’s side are nothing if not dogged, though, and while they struggled going forward, they managed to reduce their opponents to half-chances.

It was not a game for the spectators AFP

Still, full-back Abner Vinicius came close to opening the scoring in the second minute with a fierce drive, before Ayoze Perez’s effort from just outside the area rippled the side netting with Jan Oblak beaten.

Although Perez fired off the first shot in anger after the interval, flashing a half-volley wide of Oblak’s right post, the visitors improved as the half progressed.

That didn’t translate to a whole host of chances, but Mario Hermoso did at least test Andre Ferreira between the Betis sticks. The centre-back’s header was the first shot on target from either side and came after the hour mark, which rightly suggests this was not a game for purists.

Nevertheless, Mauricio Pellegrini and Simeone are illustrious veterans of the sport, and as such, their respective sides did at least provide plenty of energy and work rate.

Key match stats Flashscore

Ultimately, neither side really deserved to pick up all three points, and therefore, both had to make do with a share of the spoils.

The result does at least mean Betis and Los Rojiblancos are unbeaten in the division this campaign after just two matches apiece, although the away outfit’s lack of attacking threat will no doubt worry their notoriously demanding boss.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ayoze Perez (Betis)

