Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Barcelona president Joan Laporta
Reuters
Barcelona President Joan Laporta (61) is under formal investigation for suspected bribery in a probe spanning two decades of activities at Spain's refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the Spanish football federation's refereeing committee from 1993 to 2018.

Laporta, who started a second term as Barca's president in 2021, was also at the helm from 2003 to 2010.

Last month, investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said Barcelona may have benefited from graft and put the club under investigation for suspected "active bribery."

Now Aguirre also named as suspects Laporta and "all those who were members of the board of directors of FC Barcelona during his mandate or who had an effective responsibility in decision-making to allegedly make the illicit payments" to Negreira and his son.

LaLiga champions Barcelona have denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement in February that the club had paid an external consultant who supplied it with "technical reports related to professional refereeing", which it said was a common practice among professional football clubs.

On Wednesday, Barca told Reuters its legal department was handling the case.

In Spain, being placed under investigation does not necessarily lead to indictment and no formal charges can be brought until the first phase of the investigation is completed.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Barcelona receive El Clasico boost with news that Balde has avoided serious injury
Barcelona left frustrated despite mounting two-goal comeback against Granada
Show more
Football
We want what Qatar had, says Saudi Arabian vice-minister of World Cup bid
Fantasy Premier League: Who to sign? Liverpool, Villa and West Ham players promise points
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings