Barcelona start demolishing Camp Nou as they prepare to relocate

Scores
News
Work is underway to demolish the third tier at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium
Profimedia
Barcelona have begun work to renovate their stadium with cranes seen tearing down sections of the Camp Nou over the weekend.

The club announced plans for their ambitious £1.2billion project in July 2022, with construction work getting underway last month.

It will take four years to complete and will eventually see the stadium's capacity increase from 99,000 to 105,000.

The Camp Nou will also have a retractable roof and solar-powered lighting, with the surrounding area benefitting from a hotel, ice rink and offices.

As a consequence, the club will relocate for the 2023/24 season and will play their home matches at the city’s Olympic Stadium in Montjuic - previously home to city rivals Espanyol, who played there between 1997 and 2009.

The venue also hosted the summer Olympic Games in 1992.

President Joan Laporta recently defended the move, telling reporters: "To minimise risks and protect next season's income, we will maintain virtually full capacity next season (at the Olympic Stadium) and proceed to demolish the third tier when we go to Montjuic.

"Demolition any earlier would have meant having to go next season with just 50% capacity."

