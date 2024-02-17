Five-star Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in rampant display

Ending their three-match winless run, Atletico Madrid demolished Las Palmas by a 5-0 scoreline to improve their near-perfect La Liga home record this campaign.

Having not conceded a first-half strike across their 10 league victories this campaign, Marcos Llorente’s brace within the opening 20 minutes was an ominous sign for Las Palmas.

The Gran Canaria-based outfit were dealt two blows in quick succession after some poor defending, as Llorente first pounced on a ricochet with aplomb before being set up by Angel Correa inside the box, netting Atleti’s second and his sixth La Liga goal this season with a low finish.

Keeping up their best current scoring streak against the same league opposition – now having scored 44 goals in their last 21 league H2Hs – the Colchoneros sat comfortably in the driving seat going into the break.

Garcia Pimienta’s men needed to stage a comeback in just their second visit to the Civitas Metropolitano, but the story was no different following the restart. This time, it was Correa’s turn to net a brace in the course of proceedings.

First, the Argentine, sneaking in behind a disorientated Amarillos backline, picked up Koke’s headed pass and drove in a superb finish. With just over an hour played, a cynical challenge by Marvin Park in the box then gave him the opportunity to smash in Atleti’s eighth consecutive successful spot-kick – their longest streak since September 2013.

In the end, substitute Memphis Depay put the cherry on the cake, netting the hosts’ fifth with a fantastic shot into the roof of the net to cap off a five-star performance.

A consolation was out of reach as well for Las Palmas, who ultimately failed to score in their sixth away league trip to current top-half clubs. The defeat – which marks the Amarillos’ heaviest on the road this season – derails their dream of a first European spot since 1977/78, although it remains a realistic prospect with 13 rounds to go.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

