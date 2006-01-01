Advertisement
Flick hoping Barcelona can register 'unbelievable' new signing Olmo

Olmo in training with Barcelona
Olmo in training with BarcelonaProfimedia
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick (59) is hopeful Dani Olmo (26) can make his debut for the club on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao.

The playmaker signed from RB Leipzig this summer has not yet been registered with La Liga because of the Catalan giants' financial difficulties.

Barcelona allowed midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to rejoin Manchester City on Friday which could give them enough room to register Olmo.

"(Finances) are not my job, we work with the team and I love what I see this week, Dani is ready to play and we're waiting for that and hopefully tomorrow he's on the team," Flick told reporters Friday.

"He could help us, this will be very good for us, he's an outstanding player.

"Everyone can see in training when he's under pressure or in front of the goal he's unbelievable, it's good to have him in the team as soon as possible."

Olmo was vital for Spain as they won Euro 2024 this summer, finishing as the competition's joint-top goalscorer with three strikes.

Flick said Fermin Lopez, who won both the Euros and Olympic gold for Spain, was ready to return for Barcelona.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Athletic and Spain winger Nico Williams but he is set to face them on Saturday and stay with the Copa del Rey winners this season.

"We have an experienced player on that side, Jules (Kounde) will take care of him, to speak about (Williams) is not my job because he's not our player," added the German coach.

"The focus is how we play against him and I think Jules will do a good job."

