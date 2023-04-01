Girona must earn the right to be LaLiga title contenders, says Michel

Girona have had a stunning season
Girona have had a stunning season
Reuters
LaLiga leaders Girona have to earn the right to be regarded as title contenders alongside giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, coach Michel said after Monday's win over Alaves.

The 3-0 home win propelled Girona back to the top of the standings with 44 points from 17 matches, two more than second-placed Real and nine above Barcelona, who Girona defeated earlier this month.

"Madrid is going to fight for the league. Barca is going to fight for the league. Atletico is going to fight for the league," Michel told reporters.

"We have to earn that right... (and) end the year in the best way."

Girona have been the surprise package of the season and have stretched their unbeaten streak to 11 league games.

"I expected a much tougher game, much more complicated with transitions from the opponent but we didn't let them do it at any time," the Spaniard said.

"The reality is that we are in good shape and we have had an incredible first half of the season."

Girona will visit Real Betis in their final match of 2023 on Thursday.

"Trying to win at Real Betis' field, which is a beautiful game to play with a spectacular atmosphere and with the maximum difficulty because it is also a team that will be fighting in Europe," Michel said.

Girona's best finish in LaLiga is 10th, so there is optimism they will at least make history this season.

"There is still a lot left and we have to enjoy the moment. We have to go game by game and recognise that these players are making history," he added.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGirona
