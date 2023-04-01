Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
Karim Benzema bids farewell to Real Madrid as he heads to Saudi Arabia
Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid as their second-highest scorer of all time
Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid as their second-highest scorer of all time
Reuters
Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema (35) said farewell to Real Madrid in a small, private ceremony closed to fans and media on Tuesday following a trophy-laden 14-year stay with the LaLiga club.

The French striker will leave as a free agent in the close season and is set to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, signing a two-year deal estimated by media reports to be worth more than 100 million euros.

There were no tears in a ceremony that lasted less than 20 minutes and in which only players, family and close friends were allowed to attend.

Real Madrid players throw Karim Benzema in the air after the final match of the season
Reuters

"I will never forget Real Madrid. It's impossible, it's the best club in history. But I think today is the time to leave and to get to know another story," Benzema told the small audience at Real's training facilities.

"It's difficult to talk with so many feelings, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my teammates. It was a good path in my life. I have been lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream."

Having joined Real in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, Benzema became the spearhead of the club's attack and their main goal-scoring threat after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.

Benzema scored 354 goals for Real to sit second on the club's all-time scoring list behind Ronaldo.

He had his best season in the 2021/22 campaign when he scored 44 times in all competitions to lead the side to a record-extending 14th European title as well as the LaLiga crown.

His pivotal role earned him the Ballon d'Or award, making him the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and the fifth Frenchman overall.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised Benzema for all he had done at the club.

"Karim, you have been an example of behaviour and professionalism in our club," Perez said.

"You have earned the right to decide your destiny. A future that only belongs to you and we must respect it."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridBenzema Karim
Related Articles
Karim Benzema's Real Madrid departure a 'surprise to everyone', says Ancelotti
Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad to sign Benzema on two-year deal according to state media
Club captain Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid after 14-year career
Show more
Football
Sevilla coach Mendilibar renews contract until 2024 after Europa League triumph
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola
How John Stones has evolved to help put Manchester City on the brink of history
'Relentless' Postecoglou tasked with breaking Tottenham's cycle of failure
Updated
West Ham eye history in Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina
Postecoglou's Tottenham move to change perceptions about Aussie coaches, says Arnold
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Tottenham officially appoint Ange Postecoglu as new manager on four-year deal
Updated
Manchester City chasing first Champions League trophy for a state-backed club
Club source says Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years
Most Read
Champions League final won't define career, says Manchester City's De Bruyne
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Saudis sniffing around stars with Benzema and Messi in their sights
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune