Kylian Mbappe signing expected to be announced by Real Madrid imminently

Macron with Mbappe at the French national team training camp

Kylian Mbappe (25) is set to be announced as Real Madrid's new signing on Monday evening. The confirmation of the announcement came from the forward himself when asked by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the camp of the French team preparing for Euro 2024 and wasted no time in questioning Mbappe.

"When will the announcement be made?" asked the French president.

"Tonight, tonight," replied Mbappe.