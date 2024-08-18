Advertisement
  Mallorca hold on to goalless draw at home to Sevilla in uninspired LaLiga encounter

Mallorca hold on to goalless draw at home to Sevilla in uninspired LaLiga encounter

Mallorca and Sevilla battle for the ball
Mallorca and Sevilla battle for the ball
After each side found the net in the last head-to-head encounter, RCD Mallorca and Sevilla both remain winless in this La Liga campaign, following a bore 0-0 draw in tonight’s clash at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Kicking off an early-season midweek gameweek, Mallorca took the game to their opponents who were still searching for their first win of the campaign. The focal point for the Pirates’ attack, Vedat Muriqi, looked dangerous in the early stages. No more so than when he towered above the Sevilla defence to head towards goal, only to see his effort comfortably saved by Orjan Nyland.

García Pimienta’s men soon began to grow into the game, and Saul had the first sighter on goal when he fired from a narrow angle, but Leo Roman was equal to it at his near post.

The visitors continued to dominate as the first half headed to a close, but with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances, both goalkeepers were relatively untroubled in their respective goalmouths.

Sevilla came flying out the blocks for the second period, creating multiple chances in the opening 10 minutes, along with a host of corners delivered into the Mallorca box.

The best of those chances came after Saul pulled the ball back to the edge of the box to Djibril Sow, but the Swiss international dragged his shot wide.

Mallorca had chances to punish their visitors after that let-off. First, Muriqi pounced on a loose ball after the Sevilla defence failed to clear but his effort was saved.

Then, from the resulting corner, Samu Costa headed over two yards from goal. Not deterred, the home continued to be in the ascendancy and looked the likeliest to break the deadlock, but finishing their chances was the issue.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men late on after Saul was given his marching orders for dissent, but there wasn’t enough time for Mallorca to make the extra man count, and in the end, a lack of clinical finishing was the downfall for both sides with the game playing out to a goalless stalemate.

It leaves both teams on an identical points tally and goal difference, but they will get one more opportunity to head into the international break with a victory to their name this weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Orjan Nyland (Sevilla)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMallorcaSevilla
