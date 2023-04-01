Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga

Los Blancos were too good at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have now put together five consecutive wins to open up their LaLiga campaign after edging past Real Sociedad 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

With eternal rivals Barcelona sitting atop the tree after a classy Saturday display, the Madridistas inside a packed Santiago Bernabeu were desperate to see an equally impressive response.

However, their in-form visitors made an inspired start with Ander Barrenetxea poking home after five minutes, despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s excellent initial save.

Buoyed by their early goal, Take Kubo then thought he’d made it two through a 25-yard effort that rippled the net, though the ex-Real Madrid man had the goal ruled out for offside.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino controls the ball past Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos Profimedia

Eventually, though, the momentum swung towards Los Blancos, with Joselu inexplicably chipping onto the visitors crossbar from 12 yards when found in space. Real Sociedad adapted smartly, however, and concentrated on exposing their hosts' left-hand side through Kubo.

This almost paid dividends before the half was out, with LaLiga’s record-scoring Japanese player finding the head of Mikel Merino and forcing Kepa into a fine stop after a torching run down the wing.

Full-time match stats Flashscore

Often dubbed ‘comeback kings’ at home and abroad, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took mere moments to equalise in the second half.

Despite enduring a difficult first half defensively, new-boy Fran Garcia displayed his attacking qualities, as his fine cutback was expertly fired home by Federico Valverde from the edge of the area.

And with the Bernabeu now in fine voice, there was almost a sense of inevitability about Real Madrid’s second, with Joselu heading home another brilliant Garcia cross after a prolonged spell of dominance.

Joselu celebrating his winner AFP

It was a timely contribution for him on a personal level too, as the goalscorer was substituted just seconds later, with replacement Eduardo Camavinga bringing extra security to a Real Madrid system that had looked uncharacteristically vulnerable at times.

These changes, along with a dogged defensive display in the final minutes, saw Real Sociedad become the latest team to fall by the wayside of Los Blancos.

Yet, visiting boss Imanol Alguacil is unlikely to be too perturbed by what was a decent Real Sociedad performance en route to defeat, and will now look forward to hosting Inter Milan in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage opener.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

