Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius Jr

Reuters

Seven people involved in different racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr (22) have been punished by Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the country's Sports Commission said on Monday.

Four men were fined 60,001 euros and banned from sports venues for two years after hanging a banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius' No. 20 shirt on a bridge near Real's facilities before the team's Cup match against Atletico Madrid on January 26th.

Three other people were fined 5,000 euros and banned from sports venues for one year after making racist gestures towards the Brazil international during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on May 21st.

The sanctions come 11 days after the arrest of the four men on suspicion of hanging the effigy and their release on bail by a Madrid court.

Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight for the past couple of weeks after calling LaLiga and Spain racist following the abuse he suffered during Real's match against Valencia.

The sporting world has shown solidarity with him since then and the Brazilian government has called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.

Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17th and Senegal, three days later, as a part of an anti-racism campaign.