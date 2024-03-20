Spanish police search football federation headquarters in corruption probe

Spanish police search football federation headquarters in corruption probe
Three Spanish Civil Guards and one Europol officer walk out of the RFEF headquarters
Three Spanish Civil Guards and one Europol officer walk out of the RFEF headquarters
Reuters
Spanish police on Wednesday searched the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid as part of a corruption investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

The operation is part of a wider probe of unspecified entities linked to alleged corruption in business, improper management of assets and money laundering, the prosecutor said.

Police were carrying out a total of 11 searches on unspecified locations across Spain and the prosecutor expected seven people to be arrested.

As the Civil Guard and undercover agents searched the offices of the federation, the Spanish national team was practising on the adjoining pitch.

Spain face Colombia on Friday in London and Brazil on Tuesday in two friendly matches.

RFEF staff were meanwhile barred from entering the building. Media there to cover the practice and interview players were kept under close watch as police conducted searches that started at 09:30 a.m. and were continuing at lunchtime.

A source at the RFEF told Reuters the home of former president Luis Rubiales in Andalucia was also being searched.

Images showed several Civil Guard officers emerging from the Granada city centre apartment with a cardboard box labelled 'Luis Rubiales' along with several other bags.

Rubiales resigned last year over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

Both Hermoso and Rubiales, along with colleagues, have given testimony to the investigating judge, who has recommended the case proceed to trial.

Rubiales' mandate was full of controversies, including a shock decision to sack Spain manager Julen Lopetegui two days before their opening 2018 World Cup match, and accusations of wrongdoing over a multimillion-euro deal to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, which are still under investigation.

Rubiales did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

