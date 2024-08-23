Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Valencia's nightmare start to the season continues with bore draw against Osasuna

Valencia's nightmare start to the season continues with bore draw against Osasuna

Andre Almeida protects the ball
Andre Almeida protects the ball ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jose Torres
Valencia and Osasuna shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Mestalla, leaving the hosts just one place above the relegation zone.

Ruben Baraja’s side had made their worst start to a season in 25 years after amassing a mere four points from their opening six La Liga games. They faced a Los Rojillos team which already had 10 on the board and only lost once in their previous four visits to the Mestalla.

It was the home side who worked the first opening, of the night as Pepelu’s eye-catching volley flew wide.

The rather subdued action on the pitch was suddenly sparked into life when Dani Gomez went down in the box following a collision with Sergio Herrera. However, referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias was unmoved and dismissed Valencia’s penalty appeals.

Down the other end, Giorgi Mamardashvili was perhaps lucky not to concede a penalty himself as he slipped and caught Raul Garcia's ankle in his attempt to make a clearance.

Valencia were looking the more likely to break the deadlock as the first half came to a close, but both teams only managed one shot on target between them heading into the break.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

The pace of the match livened up after, and Herrera needed to be alert to thwart Andre Almeida at the near post using his feet.

Osasuna were showing plenty of endeavour themselves in their bid to break the deadlock, but Vicente Moreno’s side lacked the quality to significantly trouble Mamardashvili.

The hosts had managed to score in each of their last 20 meetings with Osasuna across all competitions but lacked the cutting edge themselves to continue that remarkable statistic on a frustrating evening.

Ante Budimir could have won the match late on for the visitors, but the Croatian headed over from an enticing delivery by Moi Gomez.

Ultimately, the points were shared to leave Baraja’s men with only one win from seven league games, while Osasuna leave Spain’s third city with a creditable point and a valuable clean sheet after conceding seven goals in their previous two away matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Herrera (Osasuna)

Mentions
FootballValenciaOsasunaLaLiga
Related Articles
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Valencia begin disciplinary action over Rafa Mir sexual assault allegations
Valencia suffer blow with key striker Hugo Duro injured in training
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Manchester United and Tottenham eye respite from domestic woes in Europa League
Flashback: The players who ignited a tense rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea
Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-international Elijah Onsika tells Kenya how to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifier
Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement
Updated
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win
Carlo Ancelotti focuses on positives after Real survive late scare against Alaves
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings