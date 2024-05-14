Villarreal dent Girona hopes of second place finish as Bertrand Traore secures shock win

Villarreal claimed a surprise win
Villarreal claimed a surprise win
Bertrand Traoré’s second-half goal dented Girona’s hopes of finishing above Barcelona, ending a four-game unbeaten streak (W3, D1) and helping to secure a shock 1-0 win for 10-man Villarreal in the Estadi Montilivi.

As early as the 4th minute, Villarreal managed to fashion their first chance of the game as Alexander Sørloth was released down the left, but rather than go for goal himself, he flashed the ball wide of the post.

Just four minutes later Bertrand Traoré tried his luck from distance, yet Paulo Gazzaniga beat the ball away to keep the scores level inside 10 minutes.

LaLiga table
LaLiga tableFlashscore

Gironistes have already made history this term by qualifying for their maiden UEFA Champions League campaign but Michel’s men have never shown to be content with just being LaLiga’s surprise package this season.

Manchester City-bound Sávio’s first foray forward came in the 26th minute when he jinked his way through the midfield before laying the ball to Viktor Tsyhankov, who saw his left-footed strike whistled past the far post.

Before the visit of Villarreal, Girona had only been undone by champions Real Madrid at home, and on 58 minutes that record was under serious threat. A sweeping move culminated in the ball falling kindly for Traoré, who finished expertly into the bottom corner for his first goal in Spanish football.

Tsyhankov looked to hit back for the home side on 62 minutes but his ferocious strike cannoned off the crossbar before bouncing to safety. Kiko Femenía was sent off in second-half injury time but the home side saw out the remaining minutes to claim a surprise three points.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

After a slow start to the season, Villarreal have been churning out positive results since the turn of the year, and adding Girona’s scalp, however unlikely, mathematically means Villarreal can still qualify for European competition next season.

Girona now look set to finish third behind Barcelona, but irrespective of this disappointment, Los Blanquivermells have had a remarkable season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bertrand Traoré (Villarreal)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballVillarrealGironaLaLiga
