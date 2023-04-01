Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start

Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start
Setien joined in October 2022
Reuters
Villarreal have sacked manager Quique Setien following a disappointing start to the season, with one win and three defeats in four matches, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday.

The announcement ends Setien's brief spell at the club, having arrived in October 2022 after Unai Emery left to join Premier League team Aston Villa.

Under Setien Villarreal finished fifth in LaLiga, lost in the Copa del Rey last 16 to Real Madrid and at the same stage of the UEFA Conference League against Anderlecht.

"The club highlights Setien's great professionalism and commitment and appreciates him for having taken command in a complicated situation last season," Villarreal said.

"Under the Cantabrian coach, the team had a great season, promoting many young players from the youth team, and qualified for the UEFA Europa League after reaching fifth place in LaLiga.

"Villarreal CF would like to thank Setien for his work and involvement and wish him the best of luck in his sporting career."

Sports director Miguel Angel Tena will take over on an interim basis starting on Wednesday, the club added.

Setien has also managed Barcelona, Real Betis and Las Palmas after starting out at Racing Santander.

