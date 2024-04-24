Xavi walks back on decision to leave Barcelona at end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Xavi walks back on decision to leave Barcelona at end of season
Xavi walks back on decision to leave Barcelona at end of season
Xavi could stay at Barça
Xavi could stay at BarçaFC Barcelona
Xavi Hernandez (44) has decided to stay and fulfil his contract as head coach at Barcelona until the end of the 2024-2025 season, despite handing his resignation in for the end of this campaign in January, according to multiple reports in the Spanish media.

Joan Laporta's house has been the meeting place where the future of the Barcelona coach has been decided this Wednesday. And this, finally, is to stay on as coach of the first team after reported talks.

Xavi resigned on January 27th in deferred form, with an end-date set at June 30th, after being beaten at home by Villarreal. He considered it necessary for the team to react following the news.

And so he did. But it has not given them enough to stay in the Champions League, nor to beat Real Madrid in a Clasico that could have given them the chance to fight for the league title.

Even so, the improvement has been evident and the public support of the squad, the fans as well as sporting director Deco and Laporta themselves have made him rethink his situation.

The commitment to the youth academy in very difficult economic times for the club has also been exceptionally valued. There are the breakthrough seasons of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, or the appearances of Fermin and to a lesser extent Hector Fort or Marc Guiu.

It remains to be seen what conditions Xavi has asked for in order to fulfil his original contract that officially still remains, as he renewed it a few months ago until 2025. There are also quesion marks as to the conditions of Joan Laporta himself, who was not going to give him a blank cheque, but wanted him to stay at all costs.

It seems that there will be changes in his technical team, with special interest put into the physical preparation of the players.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaXaviLaLigaChampions League
Related Articles
Barcelona's Xavi decries 'maximum injustice' after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
Barcelona destroyed themselves in defeat to PSG, says Ilkay Gundogan
Furious Xavi blames Barcelona's Champions League exit on 'disaster' of a referee
Show more
Football
First-half Semenyo strike enough for 10-man Bournemouth to beat Wolves
Mateta brace sees Crystal Palace comfortably dispatch Newcastle
Bruno Fernandes on fire as Man Utd beat Blades in six-goal thriller
Atalanta into Coppa Italia final after late surge against stubborn Fiorentina
Liverpool's title dream in tatters as Everton win Merseyside derby
Nice battle back against Marseille to keep up Champions League push
Monaco keep title race alive with narrow victory over Lille
Mbappe nets twice as PSG cruise past Lorient to move within touching distance of title
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Threatening Abramovich ally would be 'suicide', football agent tells London court
Mark Williams knocked out of the Crucible's first round by Si Jiahui

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings