Football Tracker: City thrash United in derby, Inter looking to return to top of Serie A

The weekend is ending in style today, with the Manchester derby in the Premier League and four of Italy's biggest clubs doing battle.

Sunday, October 29th

19:24 CET - Despite a strong end to the game, Freiburg have lost to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Bundesliga as Xavi Alonso's side return to the top of the league!

Read all about how the drama unfolded here.

Bundesliga Table Flashscore

18:57 CET - It’s half-time in Inter’s match with Roma and still goalless. Can Romelu Lukaku haunt his former side in the second period?

You can keep up with that Serie A clash here.

18:55 CET - Rennes and Strasbourg have drawn 1-1 in Ligue 1.

18:31 CET - Manchester is blue. Again. City beat United 3-0 in another comfortable win against their local rivals thanks to an Erling Haalnd double!

Read more about how events unfolded at Old Trafford here.

18:17 CET - Real Sociedad have drawn 2-2 against Rayo Vallecano after an added time equaliser by Bebe.

18:02 CET - Inter Milan and Roma have kicked off in Serie A. This should be a good one!

17:32 CET - What a game it has been in Frankfurt! Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund drew 3-3 in a six-goal thriller after a late Julian Brandt equaliser.

We have results from three games in Ligue 1, check the scores and match stats here.

16:55 CET - In the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures, Liverpool have beaten Forest 3-0 while Aston Villa have defeated Luton 3-1.

Brighton and Fulham have drawn 1-1.

16:32 CET - PSV have come back from a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat a desperate Ajax 5-2 thanks to three second-half goals.

The loss leaves Ajax rock-bottom in Eredivisie.

See all the stats and a report here.

16:10 CET - And it’s almost time for the big one! The Manchester derby is just about 20 minutes away.

The lineups are out and the tension is building. United have gone on a mini-run of late but can they do it against City, one of the world’s great sides and their cross-town rivals?

Follow the match with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups Flashscore

16:02 CET - Everton have secured just their third win of the Premier League season away at West Ham.

They edged it 1-0 and that one will feel real sweet for the Toffees.

Read a full report here.

15:56 CET - Betis have beaten Osasuna 2-1 in LaLiga.

Suffice it to say, the Betis social media team were pleased...

15:02 CET - A few more matches have just kicked off in the Premier League, the pick of them being Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest.

15:00 CET - Kylian Mbappe has spared PSG’s blushes by netting a late winner to beat Brest 3-2 in Ligue 1.

The Parisians had let a 2-0 lead slip but fought back to snatch all three points.

See all the stats and a report here.

14:32 CET - Cagliari have edged a seven-goal thriller against Frosinone 4-3 to notch their first win of the Serie A season.

Incredibly, they came back from 3-0 down to win with two goals in injury time!

Cagliari complete the comeback Flashscore

13:50 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the day's action in England and Spain.

In the Premier League, the first match of the day sees West Ham hosting struggling Everton. Oh, what the Toffees would give for a win...

Over in LaLiga, Betis are playing Osasuna.

Not long after, at 14:30 CET, an absolutely huge game in the Eredivisie gets underway when undefeated PSV play Ajax.

The latter, one of the great clubs in world football, are second-bottom with one win from seven. Can they get back on track against the best team in the Netherlands or will the pain continue?

Follow that match with our live audio commentary.

PSV and Ajax in the league Flashscore

12:00 CET- Rarely has the term ‘Super Sunday’ applied so well! There is simply so much to look forward to today in the world of football.

We mentioned already some of the bigger matches below but first up, two lunchtime fixtures.

At 12:30 CET, Cagliari host Frosinone in Serie A.

Then at 13:00 CET, PSG head to Brest looking for three points to keep up with Ligue 1 pacesetters Nice.

Follow PSG's match live here.

08:55 CET - Sundays are always good in the world of football, but that's especially the case today, with the following matches among those on the agenda:

Manchester United vs Manchester City (16:30 CET)

Inter Milan vs Roma (18:00 CET)

Marseille vs Lyon ( 20:45 CET)

Napoli vs AC Milan (20:45 CET)