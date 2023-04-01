Football Tracker: Lazio host Fiorentina while Dost recovers from scary mid-game collpase

The weekend's football wrapped up in style with the Manchester derby in the Premier League and four of Italy's biggest clubs going to battle.

Monday, October 30th

12:58 CET - Ajax have appointed John van't Schip (59) as interim head coach, a week after they parted ways with Maurice Steijn (49), the Eredivisie club announced on Monday.

Check out the full report now.

12:44 CET - Breaking news from FIFA's disciplinary commitee, who have banned former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales (46) for three years from all footballing activities.

Read the full story here.

9:42 CET - Liverpool were "fighting for Luis Diaz" (26) in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at home on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp said, as authorities in Colombia search for Diaz's kidnapped father.

Kidnappers tried to seize both of Diaz's parents near their home in Colombia on Saturday but his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said. Authorities are trying to rescue Diaz's father.

The forward was absent from Liverpool's team against Nottingham Forest in light of the incident.

Klopp told reporters that the Colombian international wanted to go home but he did not say if he would.

Read the full story here.

"I don't want to make the game bigger than it was but it was definitely, we tried to help Lucho with the fight we put in," Klopp said, referring to Diaz by his nickname.

9:22 CET - NEC Nijmegen forward Bas Dost (34) was recovering in hospital on Sunday after collapsing on the pitch during their Eredivisie match at AZ Alkmaar with the game later abandoned.

The former Netherlands international, who regained consciousness and was carried off the field, later said on NEC's social media that he was feeling good.

"The AZ-NEC match was stopped in the 90th minute on Sunday evening with the score 1-2. Bas Dost collapsed on the field and was immediately helped by all the emergency services present," NEC said in a statement on their website.

"Dost was carried from the field by the emergency services and taken to hospital."

Read the full story here.

9:15 CET - Not much football left but that doesn't mean it will not be an interesting night as Lazio host Fiorentina in an exciting Serie A match-up. They will follow Empoli and Atalanta's early evening clash.

One match remaining in this week's LaLiga action as Granada take on Villarreal at home

Sunday, October 29th

22:57 CET - As for Atletico Madrid, they won 2-1 win against Alaves and leapfrogged Barcelona into third place in LaLiga.

See how the match unfolded with Flashscore!

Riquleme celebrates giving Atletico the lead AFP

22:37 CET - Napoli responded to a Giroud first half brace by scoring two second half goals inlcuding a stunning Raspadori free-kick to draw 2-2 with AC Milan. Resiliance of champions.

Check out the match stats here!

21:53 CET - It's half-time in Italy and Spain and champions Napoli are losing 2-0 to AC Milan as their struggles continue. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid look set for a routine win as they lead Alaves 2-0 at half-time.

21:08 CET - The game's in Italy and Spain are underway!

20:46 CET - Following on from earlier's update, due to serious injuries sustained by Fabio Grosso, the game between Marseille and Lyon has been called off.

20:25 CET - A last minute goal from talisman striker Inaki Williams rescues a point for Atletico Bilbao against Valencia! More drama.

Read more about the drama here.

20:18 CET - Over in Spain the weekend's action ends with Atletico Madird hosting Alaves, keep up to date with the goals and excitment with Flashscore.

20:05 CET - The lineups are out in the final Serie A game of the weekend and what a way to end a weekend packed full of drama as champions Napoli host AC Milan.

Napoli - AC Milan Lineups Flashscore

Follow the game with Flashscore's live text!

20:00 CET - A late goal from new signing Marcus Thuram wins it for Inter who have beaten Jose's Roma! Massive win in the title race as Inter return to the top of the league.

Check out all the match stats from the Serie A encounter.

19:42 CET - There are ugly scenes outside the Velodrome in Marseille as fans have resorted to violence towards the Lyon players and coaching staff. Stones were thrown at the team bus and glass has cut the head of the Lyon manager. Disgusting to see.

Lyon face Marseille in just under an hour.

19:24 CET - Despite a strong end to the game, Freiburg have lost to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Bundesliga as Xavi Alonso's side return to the top of the league!

Read all about how the drama unfolded here.

Bundesliga Table Flashscore

18:57 CET - It’s half-time in Inter’s match with Roma and still goalless. Can Romelu Lukaku haunt his former side in the second period?

You can keep up with that Serie A clash here.

18:55 CET - Rennes and Strasbourg have drawn 1-1 in Ligue 1.

18:31 CET - Manchester is blue. Again. City beat United 3-0 in another comfortable win against their local rivals thanks to an Erling Haalnd double!

Read more about how events unfolded at Old Trafford here.

18:17 CET - Real Sociedad have drawn 2-2 against Rayo Vallecano after an added time equaliser by Bebe.

18:02 CET - Inter Milan and Roma have kicked off in Serie A. This should be a good one!

17:32 CET - What a game it has been in Frankfurt! Eintracht Frankfurt and Dortmund drew 3-3 in a six-goal thriller after a late Julian Brandt equaliser.

17:12 CET - We have results from three games in Ligue 1, check the scores and match stats here.

16:55 CET - In the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures, Liverpool have beaten Forest 3-0 while Aston Villa have defeated Luton 3-1.

Brighton and Fulham have drawn 1-1.

16:32 CET - PSV have come back from a 2-1 half-time deficit to beat a desperate Ajax 5-2 thanks to three second-half goals.

The loss leaves Ajax rock-bottom in Eredivisie.

See all the stats and a report here.

16:10 CET - And it’s almost time for the big one! The Manchester derby is just about 20 minutes away.

The lineups are out and the tension is building. United have gone on a mini-run of late but can they do it against City, one of the world’s great sides and their cross-town rivals?

Follow the match with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups Flashscore

16:02 CET - Everton have secured just their third win of the Premier League season away at West Ham.

They edged it 1-0 and that one will feel real sweet for the Toffees.

Read a full report here.

15:56 CET - Betis have beaten Osasuna 2-1 in LaLiga.

Suffice it to say, the Betis social media team were pleased...

15:02 CET - A few more matches have just kicked off in the Premier League, the pick of them being Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest.

15:00 CET - Kylian Mbappe has spared PSG’s blushes by netting a late winner to beat Brest 3-2 in Ligue 1.

The Parisians had let a 2-0 lead slip but fought back to snatch all three points.

See all the stats and a report here.

14:32 CET - Cagliari have edged a seven-goal thriller against Frosinone 4-3 to notch their first win of the Serie A season.

Incredibly, they came back from 3-0 down to win with two goals in injury time!

Cagliari complete the comeback Flashscore

13:50 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the day's action in England and Spain.

In the Premier League, the first match of the day sees West Ham hosting struggling Everton. Oh, what the Toffees would give for a win...

Over in LaLiga, Betis are playing Osasuna.

Not long after, at 14:30 CET, an absolutely huge game in the Eredivisie gets underway when undefeated PSV play Ajax.

The latter, one of the great clubs in world football, are second-bottom with one win from seven. Can they get back on track against the best team in the Netherlands or will the pain continue?

Follow that match with our live audio commentary.

PSV and Ajax in the league Flashscore

12:00 CET- Rarely has the term ‘Super Sunday’ applied so well! There is simply so much to look forward to today in the world of football.

We mentioned already some of the bigger matches below but first up, two lunchtime fixtures.

At 12:30 CET, Cagliari host Frosinone in Serie A.

Then at 13:00 CET, PSG head to Brest looking for three points to keep up with Ligue 1 pacesetters Nice.

Follow PSG’s match live here.

08:55 CET - Sundays are always good in the world of football, but that's especially the case today, with the following matches among those on the agenda:

Manchester United vs Manchester City (16:30 CET)

Inter Milan vs Roma (18:00 CET)

Marseille vs Lyon ( 20:45 CET)

Napoli vs AC Milan (20:45 CET)