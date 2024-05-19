Lens appoint former Reims manager Will Still as new head coach

Still left Reims in May
Still left Reims in MayReuters
Former Reims manager Will Still (31) has joined RC Lens as their new head coach, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

The Belgium-born Englishman has joined the club on a three-year contract, Lens said in a statement.

Still was appointed as Reims manager when he was 30, becoming the youngest manager in Europe's top five soccer leagues. Reims, under him, had a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions. He left the club in May.

"Will was our top priority to take over as coach," Lens Managing Director Pierre Dreossi said. "(He is) a unifying personality obsessed with winning. A true enthusiast, a conqueror and a fine tactician."

FootballLigue 1Lens
