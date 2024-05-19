Ligue 1 as it happened: Lyon score late to secure European football as Lens miss out

Although the title may be in PSG hands already, there is still plenty to play for at the top and bottom of Ligue 1 on the final day of the season. Follow all the action from across France with us at Flashscore.

Ligue 1 results

Le Havre 1 Marseille 2 FT

Lens 2 Montpellier 2 FT

Small 2 Nice 2 FT

Lorient 5 Clermont 0 FT

Lyon 2 Strasbourg 1 FT

Metz 0 PSG 2 FT

Monaco 4 Nantes 0 FT

Reims 2 Rennes 1 FT

Toulouse 0 Brest 3 FT

23:02 CET - The full-time whistle have blown around France. What an incredible evening of football to cap off the Ligue 1 season!

At the top of the table, Brest secured automatic Champions League football after Lille dropped points, with the latter now having to go through qualification. In Lyon, a late Lacazette goal meant they pipped Lens to a place in the Europa Conference League.

At the bottom of the table, Lorient needed to win and hope Metz lost, as well as needing a seven-goal swing to climb out of the bottom two and get a chance in the relegation play-off. And guess what, they did exactly that, beating Clermont 5-0 while PSG beat Metz 2-0. Remarkable. It's heartbreak for Metz, who would have thought they were safe from automatic relegation.

Ligue 1 table Flashscore

22:56 CET - Alexandre Lacazette has bagged a 96th-minute penalty for Lyon to surely give them a 2-1 win, and consequently, take a Europa Conference League spot ahead of Lens.

22:53 CET - Nice have scored a late goal in the game against Lille to make it 2-2, so the latter's chances of securing a third-place finish is certainly over.

22:51 CET - Lorient have done it! They've managed to score a fifth goal, meaning Metz are the side getting relegated, while Lorient will have the chance to save themselves. They've overturned a seven-goal swing to achieve this!

22:47 CET - Brest have scored in the 90th minute, and that means that they now have the same goal difference as Lille, but go above them into third on goals scored! Remarkable!

22:32 CET - Lille have come from behind against Nice and now are up 2-1! This means that they have currently leapfrogged Brest into third and have a spot in Champions League group stages. Can they hang on?

22:25 CET - Meanwhile, Monaco are simply cruising against Nantes, leading 4-0 with 25 minutes to go.

21:23 CET - Incredible scenes at Lorient! They are now 4-0 up, meaning should Metz remain 2-0 down against PSG, Lorient will need just one more goal to move up to 16th and send Metz down! They may be on the verge of getting that seven-goal swing they needed prior to the game!

22:14 CET - Lorient have their third goal of the game against Clermont! They are just two goals away from giving themselves a lifeline in the relegation battle and instead sending Metz straight down!

22:12 CET - However, Lille have now equalised against Nice. If they can find a winner, they'll leapgrog Brest and seal an automatic spot in the Champions League.

22:11 CET - Brest look to be close to securing automatic Champions League football, as they have scored two early goals in the second half to go 2-0 up against Toulouse.

22:06 CET - The final 45 minutes of the Ligue 1 season are underway!

21:50 CET - It is now half-time around Ligue 1, with the battles for Europe and safety still well poised. Check out the half-time stats from the match between PSG and Metz.

Match stats StatsPerform

21:48 CET - Lens are two goals to the good against Montpellier now, and look well on the way to securing Conference League football.

21:42 CET - And Lorient have scored another! They are improving their goal difference and closing in on Metz!

21:38 CET - Lorient have taken the lead against Clermont to move them level on points with third from bottom Metz. However, they would still be relegated as their goal difference is four worse than Metz. They need to find some more goals.

21:24 CET - Monaco are firmly in control against Nantes, leading by three goals in just under 25 minutes.

21:13 CET - PSG are proving why they are champions, doubling their lead against Metz after just 13 minutes.

21:10 CET - Lille's battle for a spot in the Champions League group stage has got off to a bad start, going 1-0 down against Nice.

21:07 CET - Carlos Soler has put PSG up one goal to the good against Metz, dampening their opponent's chances of somehow escaping from the bottom three.

Soler's goal Profimedia, StatsPerform

21:06 CET - Lens have already taken the lead in their match with Montpellier, strengthening their grip on qualification for the Europa Conference League.

21:00 CET - The final Ligue 1 games of the season are underway. What twists and turns are in store for us?

20:30 CET - Welcome to our final tracker of the weekend as we cover all of Sunday evening's Ligue 1 action. PSG have already wrapped up the title, but it will be a sombre trip to Metz with Kylian Mbappe unable to play any part of his final league game in the red and blue as he departs after this season. Metz are still fighting for their survival in the top flight, knowing nothing but a win will guarantee their safety from automatic relegation.

Below them in 17th are Lorient, who face already relegated Clermont on the final day. They must win to catch up with Metz and hope a seven-goal difference swing can happen to keep them away from the drop.

At the other end of the table, with Lille and Brest locked on 58 points, the final place in next season's Champions League is still all to play for. Lille face the tougher opponent in Nice, who will remain sixth in the table no matter what happens tonight, whilst the surprise package of the season, Brest, travel to Toulouse.