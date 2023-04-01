Lille keep European dreams in their hands and heap more misery on lowly Nantes

James Hilsum

Lille are on the brink of securing European qualification for the fourth time in five seasons after two Jonathan David (23) penalties secured a slender 2-1 victory over Nantes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Paulo Fonseca’s side know that securing Europa League football next season remains in their hands for next season, along with added jeopardy of missing out on continental action altogether.

The stakes were far greater for Nantes, who struck first on the night in their bid to beat the drop. Quentin Merlin intercepted Alexsandro and fired a clinical close-range strike past Lucas Chevalier, stunning the home crowd with the game’s first shot in the 17th minute.

Nantes got off to a flying start against Lille AFP

Merlin then turned provider for Ignatius Ganago with an excellent cross, but the Cameroonian's effort was brilliantly kept out by Chevalier. Despite dominating possession, Lille were lacking ideas against a well-drilled Nantes side and failed to register a shot on target before half-time.

Adam Ounas entered the fray for the hosts after the restart and had an almost immediate impact after being brought down by Charles Traore in the box to earn Lille a penalty. Jonathan David dispatched the subsequent spot-kick, which clipped in off the woodwork to score his 25th goal of the season in all competitions.

David should have added an assist to his name when he teed up Ounas in space, only for the Algerian to blaze his effort over the bar.

Ligue 1 standings after the round Flashscore

Lille were labouring in a scrappy encounter that suited Nantes, whose disciplined shape squeezed out the space for Les Dogues’ flair players. Seemingly content to settle for a point, Fonseca’s men were having to bide their time to work an opener.

However, Fonseca’s men had another huge slice of luck when referee Eric Wattellier determined that Alban Lafont had punched the tireless Carlos Baleba in an attempt to clear away a corner. He pointed to the spot after viewing the pitchside monitor, but Lafont got a strong hand to David’s spot-kick on this occasion.

Although, Lille were given a reprieve with Lafont clearly venturing off his line, and the Canadian made no mistake on this occasion to turn the match on its head in the 89th minute.

Despite a spirited display from La Maison Jaune, the result leaves Pierre Aristouy’s side still in the bottom four heading into their final match of the season against Angers SCO next Saturday. Only a victory combined with an AJ Auxerre defeat to RC Lens will be enough to preserve their top-flight status. Meanwhile, a victory for Lille away at ES Troyes AC will book a UEL place for 2023/24.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonathan David (Lille)

Player ratings Flashscore

See all the match stats here.