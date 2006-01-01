Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lyon sign midfielder Jordan Veretout from Marseille for 4 million euros

Veretout signed a two-year contract
France midfielder Jordan Veretout (31) has joined Olympique Lyonnais on a two-year contract from fellow Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille for a transfer fee of 4 million euros ($4.43 million), Lyon said on Thursday.

The signing, made outside the summer transfer window under French rules, includes bonuses of up to 3 million euros ($3.32 million) and a 25% sell-on clause, Lyon added.

Veretout, 31, started his senior career at Nantes before joining Aston Villa in 2015. He joined Marseille in 2022 and made 94 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Lyon, who lost their first two Ligue 1 matches before beating Strasbourg last week, will resume their campaign at Lens after the international break, while unbeaten Marseille will host Nice.

