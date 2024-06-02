Marseille agree terms for De Zerbi to become manager, club confirm

Roberto De Zerbi acknowledges fans during a lap of appreciation after their last game of the season and his final game as manager of Brighton

Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi to take over as coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Italian De Zerbi left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season after a successful two-year spell, which included their highest Premier League finish of sixth and qualification for European competition for the first time.

De Zerbi, 45, will take over at Marseille from Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired after taking a short-term contract following Gennaro Gattuso's departure in February.

Marseille, who finished a disappointing eighth last season, said they expected the deal to be finalised in the coming days.