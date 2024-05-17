Marseille manager Gasset announces retirement

Jean-Louis Gasset on the touchline
Jean-Louis Gasset on the touchline Reuters
Marseille manager Jean-Louis Gasset (70) will take charge of his last game on Sunday before retiring from management, he said on Friday.

Gasset was appointed as interim manager by the Ligue 1 club in February after the sacking of Gennaro Gattuso (46), and Marseille are eight in the standings going into their final Ligue 1 game of the season at Le Havre.

"Sunday will be the last match of my career," Gasset told a press conference.

"That I stay in football, that my experience, my ideas and my networks are used is a possibility. I don't know how to garden, I won't have anything to do. But as a coach, it's over."

The Frenchman's previous job was with Ivory Coast from which he was sacked after the team's poor performances in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. They scraped through as the last lucky losers before going on to win the tournament on home soil.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Marseille
