Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

Greenwood in action for Getafe in March
Greenwood in action for Getafe in MarchAFP
On loan at Getafe last season, Mason Greenwood (22) still belongs to Manchester United. However, his future does not appear to lie with the Red Devils thanks to his controversial past and Olympique de Marseille intend to take advantage of the situation to secure his transfer.

Unwanted by his parent club last summer, Greenwood made a move to LaLiga in 2023/2024. Eight goals and six assists later in 33 league appearances for Getafe, the former Manchester United hopeful is back in the big time. A season that has inevitably attracted a number of European clubs.

In recent hours, The Athletic and then AS have claimed that Marseille are interested in acquiring the player. Initial contacts have recently been made with his entourage, and Greenwood is listening. Flashscore can confirm this information.

However, it remains to be seen what the formula would be for signing the English striker - a full transfer or loan. The striker's contract expires on June 30th, 2025, and the Red Devils are demanding a transfer price that is too high for Marseille - although no figures have been released.

Then there's the Manchester United striker's salary. However, Marseille are optimistic and will do their utmost to find a solution and sign Greenwood this summer.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Greenwood MasonMarseilleTransfer NewsPremier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager following end-of-season review
Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs chasing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Updated
Pepe defends Portugal performances and eyes second European Championship triumph
Spain striker Joselu joins Qatar Stars League club Al-Gharafa from Real Madrid
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Updated
Battered and bruised Gordon believes he can be England's EURO spark
Mathew Anim Cudjoe: The 'Ghanaian Messi’ ready to live up to expectations
EXCLUSIVE: Austria's Gregoritsch on Rangnick & Alaba's influence on dazzling Das Team
Four Austria defenders miss training ahead of last-16 clash with Turkey
No schoolboy errors: Spain's Yamal passes secondary school exams
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings