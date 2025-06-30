Marseille reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

On loan at Getafe last season, Mason Greenwood (22) still belongs to Manchester United. However, his future does not appear to lie with the Red Devils thanks to his controversial past and Olympique de Marseille intend to take advantage of the situation to secure his transfer.

Unwanted by his parent club last summer, Greenwood made a move to LaLiga in 2023/2024. Eight goals and six assists later in 33 league appearances for Getafe, the former Manchester United hopeful is back in the big time. A season that has inevitably attracted a number of European clubs.

In recent hours, The Athletic and then AS have claimed that Marseille are interested in acquiring the player. Initial contacts have recently been made with his entourage, and Greenwood is listening. Flashscore can confirm this information.

However, it remains to be seen what the formula would be for signing the English striker - a full transfer or loan. The striker's contract expires on June 30th, 2025, and the Red Devils are demanding a transfer price that is too high for Marseille - although no figures have been released.

Then there's the Manchester United striker's salary. However, Marseille are optimistic and will do their utmost to find a solution and sign Greenwood this summer.