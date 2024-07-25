Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan, Germany impress against Australia

Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan, Germany impress against Australia

Updated
Aitana Bonmati scored in Spain's win over Japan
Aitana Bonmati scored in Spain's win over JapanProfimedia
Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati (26) scored one goal and created another as the world champions came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in their opening Group C match in the Olympics women's soccer competition in Nantes on Thursday.

Olympic debutants Spain recovered from going behind to an early goal to avenge a 4-0 group stage loss to the Asians in last year's World Cup, which they went on to win.

Japan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Aoba Fujino's superb free-kick sailed into the top right corner, with goalkeeper Cata Coll only managing to get a finger to it.

Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati equalised for Spain only nine minutes later with an easy finish off a through ball by Athenea del Castillo after they cut through Japan's defence.

Spain dominated possession in the second half and took the lead in the 74th-minute courtesy of a Mariona Caldentey strike following a Bonmati pass to go top of the group.

"We have started the Games very well. I'm happy for the win. (The World Cup loss against) Japan left us with a thorn in our side," Bonmati said.

"The goal we conceded didn't change our mentality. We played our football and we deserved the win."

Elsewhere, reigning Olympic champions Canada also claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over New Zealand in St Etienne in the first day of action in Group A.

Germany made a strong start to the tournament in Marseille with a 3-0 win over Australia in the opening Group B match, thanks to goals from Marina Hegering, Lea Schueller and Jule Brand.

Hegering's towering header from a corner broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before Schuller netted in similar fashion in the 64th. Jule Brand made it 3-0 with a simple finish four minutes later to seal the win for the 2016 Olympic champions.

In the second match in Group C Brazil earned a 1-0 win over Nigeria in Bordeaux. Gabi Nunes scored in the 37th minute following a pass from Brazil's all-time leading scorer Marta, who is playing at her sixth Olympics.

Four-time gold medallists United States will take on Zambia, while France face Colombia in the final matches of the day.

Follow the Olympic women's football here.

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenBonmati AitanaSpain WJapan WNew Zealand WCanada WOlympic GamesWorld Cup WomenAustralia WGermany WBrazil WUSA WColombia WNigeria WFrance WZambia W
Related Articles
Spain and USA top Olympic women's football billing in Paris
Spain's Aitana Bonmati eyes football gold to cap stellar year on the pitch
Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Fenerbahce sign En Nesyri, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Updated
France international Clauss joins Nice from Ligue 1 rivals Marseille
Bordeaux set to give up professional status as financial woes spiral
Levi Colwill and James McClean brawl during friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham
Former Hull boss Rosenior appointed new Strasbourg coach
New Barcelona boss Flick hails 'unbelievable' EURO 2024 star Yamal
De Bruyne informs Manchester City of plans to stay despite Saudi interest
Olympic organisers want answers after Argentina vs Morocco chaos
Fenerbahce sign Morocco striker En Nesyri from Sevilla on long-term contract
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fenerbahce sign En Nesyri, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Argentina coach Mascherano rages at Olympic football 'disgrace' after Morocco loss
Djokovic and Nadal lined up for potential second-round clash at Olympics
Olympic organisers want answers after Argentina vs Morocco chaos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings