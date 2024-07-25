Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan, Germany impress against Australia

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati (26) scored one goal and created another as the world champions came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in their opening Group C match in the Olympics women's soccer competition in Nantes on Thursday.

Olympic debutants Spain recovered from going behind to an early goal to avenge a 4-0 group stage loss to the Asians in last year's World Cup, which they went on to win.

Japan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Aoba Fujino's superb free-kick sailed into the top right corner, with goalkeeper Cata Coll only managing to get a finger to it.

Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati equalised for Spain only nine minutes later with an easy finish off a through ball by Athenea del Castillo after they cut through Japan's defence.

Spain dominated possession in the second half and took the lead in the 74th-minute courtesy of a Mariona Caldentey strike following a Bonmati pass to go top of the group.

"We have started the Games very well. I'm happy for the win. (The World Cup loss against) Japan left us with a thorn in our side," Bonmati said.

"The goal we conceded didn't change our mentality. We played our football and we deserved the win."

Elsewhere, reigning Olympic champions Canada also claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over New Zealand in St Etienne in the first day of action in Group A.

Germany made a strong start to the tournament in Marseille with a 3-0 win over Australia in the opening Group B match, thanks to goals from Marina Hegering, Lea Schueller and Jule Brand.

Hegering's towering header from a corner broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before Schuller netted in similar fashion in the 64th. Jule Brand made it 3-0 with a simple finish four minutes later to seal the win for the 2016 Olympic champions.

In the second match in Group C Brazil earned a 1-0 win over Nigeria in Bordeaux. Gabi Nunes scored in the 37th minute following a pass from Brazil's all-time leading scorer Marta, who is playing at her sixth Olympics.

Four-time gold medallists United States will take on Zambia, while France face Colombia in the final matches of the day.

Follow the Olympic women's football here.