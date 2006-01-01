Former players back Canada after drone scandal at Paris Games

Advertisement
Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in their opening game
Former Canadian players threw their support behind the women's team at the Paris Olympics after they were docked six points over a drone scandal that dealt a massive blow to their hopes of successfully defending their gold at the Games.

Coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year after New Zealand complained Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match, which Canada won 2-1.

Canada Soccer has said it was exploring how it could appeal the six-point penalty levelled by global governing body FIFA which left Canada on minus three points in Group A, with two matches left to play.

They are scheduled to play France later on Sunday.

"Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken. These players don’t deserve this," former goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who helped Canada win gold at Tokyo, posted on X.

"They've been let down by so many of their own people, not just NT (national team) staff.

"Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down."

Diana Matheson, who retired in 2020 after 206 appearances for the Canadian team over a 17-year career, gave her full support to the players.

"Like many Canadians, I've been working through many emotions on this story that has become such a distraction for not just the WNT, but drawn attention away from the entire Canadian Olympic team," she wrote.

"I stand with the players. I'm with you. Canadians are with you. Last game, next game, all the games, we are right there with you.

"Take six points from us? Fine, let's go get nine."

Follow Canada's game against hosts France later on Sunday with Flashscore.

