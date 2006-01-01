Advertisement
  American John Textor hopes to get over 'awkward spot' to close Everton deal

American John Textor hopes to get over 'awkward spot' to close Everton deal

Textor is selling his shares in Crystal Palace
REUTERS / Sergio Moraes
American businessman John Textor (58) says he is an "awkward spot" in the process of buying Everton because his information about the club is limited as co-owner of another Premier League side, Crystal Palace, but that he is working through the issues.

Textor, who is selling his shares in Crystal Palace to buy Everton from majority owner Farhad Moshiri, told Sky Sports in an interview that he was close to knowing who would buy his 45% stake in the London club.

"I'm in an awkward spot but we're working through it. The awkward spot is that I can understand the club's position ... the accounting position," he said.

Textor's company Eagle Football Group also owns stakes in other clubs including French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and Brazilian side Botafogo.

He said he felt that Everton's accounting problems, which led to them being docked eight points last season after breaching the Premier League's spending rules, were manageable.

"There's a bit of a Chinese wall between me as an owner of Crystal Palace and what I'm really allowed to know as a prospective owner of another team in the same division," said Textor.

"But I do think we're developing solutions for that information gap and I feel we're in the very last days of getting our comfort around that."

Textor said he had received several bids to buy his stake in Crystal Palace and "we're into the final week or two of knowing who the buyer will be" although his efforts to buy Everton could still be interrupted by competing bids.

