Anthony Gordon signs long-term contract extension with Newcastle

England winger Anthony Gordon (23) set his sights on winning a trophy with Newcastle after signing a long-term contract on Tuesday.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 and has made 74 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

The 23-year-old's impressive form earned him an England debut last season as well as a spot in his country's Euro 2024 squad.

Now Gordon wants to help Eddie Howe's side win their first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Newcastle's last major domestic honour was the 1955 FA Cup.

"I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here," Gordon said.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy.

"Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.

Howe added: "I'm delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

"He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters."