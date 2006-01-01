Arne Slot admits Liverpool still a work in progress despite perfect pre-season tour

Liverpool have won all three of their pre-season matches so far

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot (45) said his side still have room for improvement despite wrapping up their pre-season tour of the United States with a 3-0 win over Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in May, also guided Liverpool to wins over Arsenal and Real Betis. They face Sevilla next at Anfield before visiting promoted Ipswich Town for their Premier League opener on August 17.

Asked if he was pleased with his side's performances so far, the Dutchman said: "Yes, I was but not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals ... very positive tour.

"But I don't think we had enough control over the game, I think we gave away too many chances. United deserved more than a 3-0 loss but it's also our quality that we do score our own chances.

"We will see how players (returning from holidays) fit into the team. We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready."