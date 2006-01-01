Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arne Slot admits Liverpool still a work in progress despite perfect pre-season tour

Arne Slot admits Liverpool still a work in progress despite perfect pre-season tour

Liverpool have won all three of their pre-season matches so far
Liverpool have won all three of their pre-season matches so farReuters
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot (45) said his side still have room for improvement despite wrapping up their pre-season tour of the United States with a 3-0 win over Manchester United in South Carolina on Saturday.

Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in May, also guided Liverpool to wins over Arsenal and Real Betis. They face Sevilla next at Anfield before visiting promoted Ipswich Town for their Premier League opener on August 17.

Asked if he was pleased with his side's performances so far, the Dutchman said: "Yes, I was but not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals ... very positive tour.

"But I don't think we had enough control over the game, I think we gave away too many chances. United deserved more than a 3-0 loss but it's also our quality that we do score our own chances.

"We will see how players (returning from holidays) fit into the team. We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Rabiot prefers Premier League, Slot & Liverpool planning light touch
Liverpool casting eye on Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka in demand, West Ham closing in on double deal
Updated
West Ham sign talented Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds
German keeper's heroics knock Canada out of Olympic women's football quarter-finals
Updated
Atletico Madrid sign Norwegian striker Sorloth from Villarreal on long-term contract
Tottenham suffer slender defeat to Kompany's Bayern Munich in Seoul
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
Hosts France reach Olympic semi-finals after downing rivals Argentina
Egypt move into semi-finals of Olympic football after beating Paraguay on penalties
Roma confirm signing of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Girona
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Wan-Bissaka in demand, West Ham closing in on double deal
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings