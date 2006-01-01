Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal announce the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal announce the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori impressed at Euro 2024
Calafiori impressed at Euro 2024AFP
The transfer saga surrounding Riccardo Calafiori (22) has come to an end. The Italian, who had attracted attention with strong performances at Euro 2024, has signed for Arsenal.

Calafiori joins the Gunners from Serie A overachievers Bologna on a five-year deal.

The transfer fee is around £38 million - half of which will go to the defender's former club, Basel.

'Special skills'

Arsenal sporting director Edu has spoken enthusiastically about Calafiori's abilities.

"Riccardo has proven his qualities for his club and his country time and time again," he said in a press release.

"He was one of the best players in Serie A last season and performed strongly for Italy at the European Championships in the summer.

"Mikel (Arteta) and our coaches are looking forward to working with Riccardo and we are all looking forward to seeing him in our shirt."

Arteta himself added: "Riccardo is a great personality with special skills that will make us even stronger on our way to winning major trophies.

"He made a great development last year at Bologna and for Italy. His progress and development have been really impressive."

The 22-year-old has been given Arsenal's number 33 shirt.

Mentions
FootballCalafiori RiccardoArsenalBolognaPremier LeagueSerie ATransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs chasing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee
Arteta says Arsenal are working on Smith Rowe, Nketiah and Nelson exits
Show more
Football
Boss Arteta says fit-again Timber 'like a new signing' for Arsenal
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Updated
Danilo's daughter a 'light in the dark' after injury-hit start at Rangers
Brazil icon Marta says it's not over after late loss to Japan at Olympics
Zambia's Barbra Banda sets Olympic record with hat-trick against Australia
Hayes wants more from 'devastating' USA women at Olympics
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Updated
Varane signs for newly-promoted Italian club Como on a two-year deal
Coach Priestman apologises and takes accountability for Canada drone scandal
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici win golds, Aussies claim 200m freestyle one-two
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings