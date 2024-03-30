Arsenal match not decisive but 'very important' for Man City's confidence, says Rodri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal match not decisive but 'very important' for Man City's confidence, says Rodri
Arsenal match not decisive but 'very important' for Man City's confidence, says Rodri
Rodri during training
Rodri during training
Reuters
Manchester City can set themselves up to succeed once again on multiple fronts and lift their confidence for the season's run-in with a win over title rivals Arsenal in Sunday's blockbuster Premier League clash, Rodri says.

A point separates the top three teams after 28 games, with Arsenal and Liverpool tied on 64 points and Manchester City in third place with 63 points.

Asked about City's clash against Arsenal, Rodri told reporters: "I'm not saying it's going to be decisive, but it will be very important for our confidence, and we will show them that we are here again.

"It's not just this game that's like a final, it's all of them from now until the end of the season. We're still in every competition, but any game that you lose can practically leave you out of the running.

"Really that's the level that this league demands from you, to reach between 90 and 100 points to be able to win the league. So, we have to win practically every game and that starts against Arsenal, who are currently the league leaders."

Apart from being involved in the Premier League title race, City have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup semi-final.

Rodri did not shy away from discussing the club's ambitions to match last season's historic treble, saying: "Our objective is basically this: if we were able to show that we could win everything we won last season, then why can't we do it again?

"Of course, it's incredibly hard to do, the world of football is very difficult, but we'll take it step by step."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodriArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
A Premier League title race for the ages - will Arsenal, City or Liverpool reign supreme?
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Napoli hosting Atalanta while Newcastle face West Ham
Updated
Japan handed 3-0 win after North Korea call off World Cup qualifier
Ethan Nwaneri: Who is the Arsenal talent England and Nigeria are poised to fight over?
Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in league table, says Pochettino
Lille take a big step towards Champions League football with win over Lens
AC Milan manager Pioli expects emotional night against Fiorentina
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings