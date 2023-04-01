Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus promises new 'mindset' in search of more goals

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus promises new 'mindset' in search of more goals
Jesus celebrates against Forest
Jesus celebrates against Forest
AFP
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (26) plans to adopt a new 'mindset' in his quest for more goals after starring in the Gunners' 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

The Brazil forward, who overcame a knee injury to make the visitors' starting XI at the City Ground on Tuesday, opened the scoring in the 65th minute and set up Arsenal's second goal for Bukayo Saka seven minutes later.

Jesus has managed a mere 19 goals in 56 games in all competitions since his £45 million ($57 million) move from Manchester City in 2022.

And Jesus, who has helped lay goals on for team-mates, is determined to be more single-minded in terms of boosting his own tally after helping Arsenal climb to second in the Premier League table ahead of their clash at home to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

"Sometimes it is all about stats and sometimes it is all about watching the game," he said.

"If you watch the game, you see me playing... I am close to 100 goals in the Premier League - that's not easy.

"Then in the Champions League I am scoring a lot, in the national team I score. Sometimes, like I say, I am not focused on that (scoring goals) and that's my mistake.

"So now, I think I change my mindset and I will be in the box more - and I try everything to score."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded Jesus for his determination to feature at Forest despite knee trouble.

"Gabi started to win the game two days ago," Arteta said. "He had an issue with his knee and everyone was trying to protect him and saying don't go outside."

The Spaniard added: "But he was saying (matchday) minus 2, (matchday) minus 1, I want to be there I want to help the team to win the game. When you have that mentality, good things are going to happen. I'm really pleased with him.

"He got hit big time in the last game. His knee reacted and it's the knee he had (surgery on) before.

"He was super positive, he's feeling good and he was so sharp in training. I'm not surprised with the way he played."

