Aston Villa confirm signing of forward Lewis Dobbin from Everton

Aston Villa confirm signing of forward Lewis Dobbin from Everton

Dobbin in action
Aston Villa have signed forward Lewis Dobbin (21) from Everton, both Premier League sides said on Sunday.

Villa, who finished fourth and will make their debut in the Champions League next season, did not reveal the contract length nor the fee paid for the player.

Dobbin, who has represented England at various youth levels, was a regular feature in Sean Dyche's first squad last season after making his Everton senior debut in 2021 coming from the club's youth ranks.

He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at then-English third-tier side Derby County.

