Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea

Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund's Ian Maatsen celebrates scoring their second goal vs Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund's Ian Maatsen celebrates scoring their second goal vs Atletico MadridReuters
Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Dutch defender Ian Maatsen (22), both the clubs announced on Friday.

Villa, who finished fourth in the Premier League, did not disclose the length of the deal or the fee for the left-back.

British media reported the deal to be worth between 35 and 40 million pounds ($50.54 million).

Chelsea signed Maatsen from PSV Eindhoven in 2019 and he shone during a series of loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Burnley and Borussia Dortmund, where he spent the second half of last season.

He helped the German side reach the Champions League final against Real Madrid earlier this month having netted in the quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid.

He is currently with the Netherlands team at Euro 2024 in Germany, where they face Romania in the last 16 on Tuesday.

FootballPremier LeagueMaatsen IanAston VillaChelseaTransfer News
