Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa continue top four march after demolishing Nottingham Forest
Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's third goal
Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's third goal
AFP
Aston Villa overcame a small scare to defeat Nottingham Forest 4-2, returning to winning ways on home soil following a run of three losses in all competitions and maintain a two-decade unbeaten H2H record at Villa Park.

This Midlands battle began as one-sided as it could be, as the hosts dominated the first period with ease.

First they raced into a fourth-minute lead via the right boot of Ollie Watkins, grabbing his fifth strike in his last five appearances. 

Initial good work along the right flank saw Leon Bailey get a slice of luck dribbling beyond Murillo, but that was all he needed to tee up his striker for a simple tap-in on the goal line. 

This was followed up by a brace from Douglas Luiz - his eighth and ninth goals of the campaign, all of which have come at Villa Park.

The first here was a product of unselfish work from Jacob Ramsey, who passed off to his team-mate instead of taking it on himself for another close-range finish, then the second was headed in from an inch-perfect John McGinn cross. 39 minutes were on the clock and it already seemed done and dusted for UEFA Champions League-chasing Villa.

However, a change of pace out of nowhere proved Forest were down but certainly not out. Deep into first-half stoppage time Moussa Niakhaté pulled one back, bundling the ball across the line without the use of his arm, as confirmed by VAR, from a corner.

This crumb of hope was enough for the previously disheartened Nuno Espírito Santo to work with at HT and his changes during the break spring-boarded his team to bring themselves within one goal of their opponents no more than three minutes after the restart.

Luiz was the star of the show for Villa
Statsperform

Freshly introduced, Divock Origi placed his pass with precision to beat Villa’s offside trap, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White the freedom of the penalty area to slot past Emiliano Martínez.

All momentum was with the visitors and now the question was whether they could complete a daring upset. Ultimately though, there is a long list of reasons the Reds are embroiled in the ongoing relegation battle, and their record of only two away victories in total throughout the campaign is a glaring one.

All of their hard work was thrown away with under half an hour remaining when Watkins outmuscled Andrew Omobamidele.

Matz Sels came rushing out and the No.11 returned the favour to Bailey from the opener, the winger slotting into an empty net. From there Villa were able to see out the match, ensuring their place in the top four remains intact.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Match stats
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballAston VillaNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Updated
Manchester City hold on to earn narrow victory away at Bournemouth
Harry Kane comes up clutch as Bayern edge past Leipzig to remain in title race
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United can still finish fourth despite Fulham defeat
Harry Maguire slams 'naive' Manchester United after shock Fulham loss at Old Trafford
Barcelona put pressure on Real Madrid as they punish Getafe in thrashing
Manchester United stunned at Old Trafford as Iwobi steals late winner for Fulham
Olympic berth in balance as North Korea hold Japan to draw in playoff
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Tennis Tracker: Paolini clinches Dubai title against Kalinskaya, Khachanov wins Doha final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings