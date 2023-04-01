Aston Villa pick apart woeful Sheffield United after first-half flurry

Villa celebrate one of their five goals
Villa celebrate one of their five goals
Premier League basement boys Sheffield United conceded five goals on home turf for the second home game running, with Aston Villa the beneficiaries as five separate goalscorers etched themselves onto the scoresheet in a 5-0 rout.

After the disappointment of squandering a lead against Crystal Palace in midweek, there was an element of pressure on Sheffield United to get a result tonight.

But any hopes were soon extinguished inside 15 minutes when Ollie Watkins raced clear on goal, and hit a ball that had Anel Ahmedhodzic scrambling the ball off the line, only for John McGinn to tap into an empty net.

Sensing blood, Villa only tightened the proverbial thumbscrews.

Having been denied earlier, Watkins finally got the goal he craved when he finished with aplomb following Douglas Luiz’s inch-perfect threaded pass, and Unai Emery’s men then swiftly added a third soon after, as Leon Bailey’s curling effort nestled into the bottom corner.

Having already been beaten 8-0 at home by Newcastle this season, those Blades fans left in the ground would’ve been fearing the worst, as Youri Tielemans thundered an effort in off the underside of the bar shortly afterwards, putting Villa on course for their joint-biggest Premier League away win - as recorded 16 years ago when demolishing bottom finishers Derby 6-0.

The Blades only continued their ‘Derby 2008 tribute act’ in the second half, and were certainly left fearing the worst inside two minutes of the restart when Watkins was again involved, this time as the creator, standing a delicate ball up to the far post for Alex Moreno to arrive onto and volley home Villa’s fifth.

Key stats from the match
Flashscore

That goal brought about a landmark for Watkins too, who became the first Villa player to hit double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League since Dwight Yorke in 1995/96.

Although battered and bruised, Sheffield United did eventually have the ball in the net - but in keeping with the evening, Vinicius Souza’s ‘joy’ was cut short by a VAR check for offside in the build-up.

Now ten points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, it now seems a matter of when, not if, the Blades will be returning to the Championship.

As for Villa, they looked back to their best, and have climbed back into the top four at the expense of Tottenham thanks to this landslide victory.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

See all of our stats from this match here.

