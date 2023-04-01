Aston Villa's Emery rues loss of 'amazing opportunity' against Manchester United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Aston Villa's Emery rues loss of 'amazing opportunity' against Manchester United
Aston Villa's Emery rues loss of 'amazing opportunity' against Manchester United
Emery looked set to lead his team to victory
Emery looked set to lead his team to victory
Reuters
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said his side lost an "amazing opportunity" to seize all three points against Manchester United after the Midlands club surrendered a two-goal lead in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Villa suffered their first defeat in 11 games in all competitions as sixth-placed United came back from behind to win 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Villa, third after picking 39 points from 19 games, missed a chance to move even on points with league-leaders Liverpool.

"It's the first half of the season and it's been brilliant the way we did. We lost an amazing opportunity tonight to be with three points more after the first 60 minutes we played," Emery said.

Emery, who has transformed Villa in a little more than a year since replacing England great Steven Gerrard, said they want to quickly put the disappointing result behind them when they host promoted Burnley, sitting 19th, at Villa Park on Saturday.

"The players were disappointed but our reaction can be against Burnley on Saturday – this is our next challenge we have to face after the result we had tonight," he said.

"It's very important to be strong with our form, with our supporters like we were being. It's important to recover the mentality and the physicality of the players for Saturday.

"After the result we had tonight that's a bit more difficult, but we have a lot of positive things in our way to be optimistic."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAston Villa
Related Articles
Hojlund the hero as Man Utd come from behind to stun Villa in festive thriller
Minority stake holder Jim Ratcliffe calls for Manchester United supporters to be patient
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Emmanuel Amunike on Africa's biggest talents and Nigeria's AFCON hopes
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs interested in Dominic Solanke, Taremi top of Inter's list
Updated
Everton unlikely to spend in January transfer window, says director of football
Tottenham looking to sign a centre-back with Romero sidelined for a month
Gakpo confident that fellow Liverpool forwards will fill in for absent Salah
Newcastle's standards have dropped, says out-of-form Kieran Trippier
Liverpool boss Klopp happy to have 'incredibly important' Jota back after injury
Ten Hag looking forward to working with INEOS, confident of postive impact
Police investigates alleged racist comment reported by Luton's Morris at Sheffield United
Most Read
Minority stake holder Jim Ratcliffe calls for Manchester United supporters to be patient
Hojlund the hero as Man Utd come from behind to stun Villa in festive thriller
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings