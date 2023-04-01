Aston Villa team bus struck by brick on journey home from Burnley

Aston Villa team bus struck by brick on journey home from Burnley
Aston Villa claimed victory at Burnley
Reuters
A brick hit Aston Villa's team bus on Sunday as the side were travelling home from a Premier League clash at Burnley earlier in the day.

The Lancashire Police stated that a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the team bus as it travelled along the motorway, hitting the windscreen. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible," Burnley said in a statement.

Villa won the match 3-1 against Burnley after defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half.

