Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea reacts during the warm up ahead of their match with FC Noah

Atletico Madrid are ready to go back to Chelsea for another midfield addition, this time with the interest surrounding Enzo Fernandez (23).

Having clinched the signing of Conor Gallagher in August, Atletico are now chasing his former Blues teammate Fernandez.

Atletico plan to make an offer in January of a six-month loan with a permanent option included.

And Okdiario says Chelsea are receptive to the approach - as is the Argentina international.

With the midfielder no first-choice for manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder.