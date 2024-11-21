Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Atletico Madrid ready to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Atletico Madrid ready to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Carlos Volcano
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea reacts during the warm up ahead of their match with FC Noah
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea reacts during the warm up ahead of their match with FC NoahRYAN PIERSE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Atletico Madrid are ready to go back to Chelsea for another midfield addition, this time with the interest surrounding Enzo Fernandez (23).

Having clinched the signing of Conor Gallagher in August, Atletico are now chasing his former Blues teammate Fernandez.

Atletico plan to make an offer in January of a six-month loan with a permanent option included.

And Okdiario says Chelsea are receptive to the approach - as is the Argentina international.

With the midfielder no first-choice for manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEnzo FernandezChelseaAtl. MadridLaLigaTransfer News
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Arne Slot on brink of matching yet another Premier League record
Arsenal preparing audacious offer for Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Show more
Football
Santos financial director hopes club can bring icon Neymar home
Five potential players for Pep Guardiola's next era at Manchester City
Manchester City announce two-year extension for manager Pep Guardiola
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Meulensteen on Ronaldo, Wrexham and Littler comparisons
Deniz Undav set to miss rest of 2024 with Stuttgart after suffering hamstring injury
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur
Returning Newcastle defender Sven Botman 'can't wait to be back on pitch'
Ipswich CEO reveals Ed Sheeran helped club sign player before Taylor Swift concert
Most Read
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stars in singles and doubles to lead Italy into Davis Cup semis
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings