Bentancur's return a huge lift for Tottenham squad, says Postecoglou

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Rodrigo Bentancur's (26) early return from injury had given the club a massive boost after the Uruguay midfielder helped them to a 3-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Bentancur was expected to be out for at least two months with an ankle injury sustained in Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on November 26.

However, the 26-year-old returned to training well ahead of schedule and played for just under an hour in Tottenham's win at the weekend, where he was involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

Postecoglou said Bentancur had shown great determination to get through his injury problems after being sidelined for much of 2023 due to a serious knee issue.

"Rodrigo trained during the week. He's a warrior. He wanted to play," Postecoglou said in an interview published on the club's website on Monday.

"I let him train with the team and there was nothing I saw that was going to prohibit him from contributing.

"We knew we wouldn't get more than 55, 60 (minutes) out of him, but it's a lift for the whole squad because he's a quality player, and he's also a quality person.

"The group has seen what he's gone through, and he's never let it get him down, he works hard every day."

Spurs host Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday before travelling to face Manchester United in the league on January 14.