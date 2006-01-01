Boss Arteta says fit-again Timber 'like a new signing' for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted to be counting on a fully fit Jurrien Timber (23) for pre-season.

Timber featured in the recent victory over Manchester United in Los Angeles, having missed almost the entire last season due to a knee injury.

Arteta said: "He's like a new signing for us, a big addition to the team.

"Now he's getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so. Just look at him… his pressing, his leadership, his composure."

On playing Timber at centre-half, Arteta added: "Making one change and not two. It's simple and as well there is so much chemistry in that right unit.

"That relationship has been there for a long time and I believe at the moment that it's better just to touch one thing. Now he's getting the rhythm because obviously he's missed a lot of football in the last year or so.

"We asked him to play in a different position than we had in mind due to the numbers and the players we have at the moment but I'm really happy."