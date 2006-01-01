Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Boss Arteta says fit-again Timber 'like a new signing' for Arsenal

Boss Arteta says fit-again Timber 'like a new signing' for Arsenal

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber in action
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber in actionAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted to be counting on a fully fit Jurrien Timber (23) for pre-season.

Timber featured in the recent victory over Manchester United in Los Angeles, having missed almost the entire last season due to a knee injury.

Arteta said: "He's like a new signing for us, a big addition to the team.

"Now he's getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so. Just look at him… his pressing, his leadership, his composure."

On playing Timber at centre-half, Arteta added: "Making one change and not two. It's simple and as well there is so much chemistry in that right unit.

"That relationship has been there for a long time and I believe at the moment that it's better just to touch one thing. Now he's getting the rhythm because obviously he's missed a lot of football in the last year or so.

"We asked him to play in a different position than we had in mind due to the numbers and the players we have at the moment but I'm really happy."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTimber JurrienArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal announce the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori
Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Updated
Danilo's daughter a 'light in the dark' after injury-hit start at Rangers
Brazil icon Marta says it's not over after late loss to Japan at Olympics
Zambia's Barbra Banda sets Olympic record with hat-trick against Australia
Hayes wants more from 'devastating' USA women at Olympics
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Updated
Varane signs for newly-promoted Italian club Como on a two-year deal
Coach Priestman apologises and takes accountability for Canada drone scandal
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici win golds, Aussies claim 200m freestyle one-two
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori signs for Arsenal as Smith Rowe set for move to Fulham
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings