Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes signs new long-term contract with Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes takes part in a training session
Bruno Guimaraes takes part in a training session
AFP
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (25) signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Saturday.

Guimaraes has been an influential figure in Newcastle's rise since signing from Lyon in January 2022.

His new deal keeps him tied to the Magpies until at least 2028.

"I'm absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life. I'm so happy here," Guimaraes said.

Guimaraes, who has scored 11 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, swapped Champions League football for a Premier League relegation fight when he arrived on Tyneside.

But he has since helped Eddie Howe's side qualify for the Champions League themselves, with their 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint Germain in the group stage on Wednesday serving as a statement of intent.

"I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it's happening," Guimaraes said.

"We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I'm proud of everyone - the team, the staff, the owners and the fans. The city believes again."

Howe added: "He's such an important player and he's done so well since he joined the club. He's been a huge success since he's been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

"I think he epitomises the recent success we've had. He's put in so many good displays, he's very consistent and he's got a great personality off the pitch as well."

