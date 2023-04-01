Brentford earn point away from home after second-half Forest equaliser

Brentford’s disappointing winless league run stretched to five matches after they squandered a 1-0 lead against ten-man Nottingham Forest to draw 1-1, a result which did at least end the Bees’ four-match losing league run outside of London.

After yesterday’s controversy surrounding the Tottenham v Liverpool game, all eyes were on Michael Oliver on VAR when Taiwo Awoniyi blasted home from close range and the assistant referee raised his flag.

To the relief of Brentford, Oliver drew the lines correctly and confirmed the offside decision, ensuring that the Bees would not concede inside the opening 10 minutes in successive weeks.

It certainly took Brentford a while to play their way into the contest, but chances were still few and far between for the West Londoners.

The ongoing absence of Ivan Toney continued to be a surefire factor. Fortunately for Thomas Frank’s side, however, Forest were enduring similar troubles – a point emphasised by the fact the half-time whistle sounded after both sides had mustered just a single shot on target between them.

Brentford’s start to the second half was certainly more promising, and they were almost gifted the lead in comical fashion when Yoane Wissa tackled Forest ‘keeper Matt Turner.

Fortunately for the American, as the ball trickled towards the unguarded goal, Willy Boly was on hand to clear the ball off the line and spare his blushes.

That was only a temporary reprieve though, as Forest were dealt a double dose of punishment, when first Moussa Niakhate was dismissed for a second yellow card, before Christian Norgaard headed home the resulting free-kick.

That might have turned the tide firmly in Brentford’s favour, but the 10 men instead hit back almost instantly, when Nicolas Dominguez headed home Harry Toffolo’s cross on his home league debut, partly in thanks to some questionable Mark Flekken goalkeeping.

Forest certainly receded at that point, and somewhat invited Brentford onto them, but that was something the visitors failed to capitalise upon, even with the aid of 13 minutes’ injury time.

As such, Brentford were forced to settle for a point, a result that’s probably a little underwhelming given they played out over 30 minutes against ten men.

It’s most certainly a result that suits Forest better given the circumstances, but they themselves will be frustrated that they missed a chance to climb into the top half.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

