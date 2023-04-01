Brighton bolster defence with signing of Igor from Serie A side Fiorentina

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed defender Igor Julio (25) from Serie A side Fiorentina on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

They did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said that Brighton would pay Fiorentina 17 million euros for the Brazilian.

Igor first joined Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy from Italian club SPAL in January 2020 and signed a permanent deal in May 2021.

He made nearly 110 appearances for Fiorentina in all competitions.

He was one of the team's key players in the 2022/23 campaign, helping Fiorentina reach the Europa Conference League final and the Italian Cup final, both of which they lost to West Ham United and Inter Milan, respectively.

Igor made a switch to Europe from Brazil in 2016, signing with Austrian second-tier side Liefering, before spells with Salzburg and loans at Wolfsberger and Austria Wien.

