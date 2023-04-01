Brighton move above Man Utd after playing out Wolves stalemate

Brighton and Wolves played out an uninspired 0-0 draw, as Roberto de Zerbi’s men played out a second Premier League goalless stalemate in a row while Wolves’ winning run was ended at three. The scoreline will come as a shock to both sides with there being 16 goals in the last three meetings.

It was a first half of few chances and little quality at the Amex Stadium.

Facundo Buonanotte wasted Brighton’s best one after just 12 minutes as he got on the end of a flick-on from a Pedro Estupinan corner at the back post.

However, the Argentinian mistimed his diving header and it was cleared off the line by Tommy Doyle.

Wolves’ high-pressing was stopping Brighton from getting into their passing groove and they almost hit the Seagulls on the counter on 22 minutes, when Pedro Neto - in his first Premier League start since 28th October - broke away with pace and flashed a left-footed shot wide of Jason Steele’s post from the edge of the box.

Tempers almost bubbled over both on the pitch and in the dugout on the stroke of half-time as Billy Gilmour was involved in a couple of contentious coming-togethers, first with Craig Dawson and then Matheus Cunha.

Straight from the restart, Neto was causing trouble again and Wolves had their best chance of the game within a minute. Neto found Cunha in the box and the Brazilian's first effort was stopped by Steele before he blazed the rebound over.

The game then started to open up a bit as, at the other end, Cunha’s countryman Joao Pedro thought he was in on José Sá’s goal but a perfectly-timed challenge from Nelson Semedo thwarted him while Wanderers’ captain Max Kilman had a nervous moment as he slid the ball against his own post.

However, that flurry of excitement was not a sign of things to come and it took until the 80th minute for either goal to come under threat again.

It was the visitors with the opportunity as Mario Lemina outpaced Jan-Paul van Hecke but all he could do was sting the palms of Steele in the Brighton goal.

Gary O’Neill’s side’s unbeaten run does extend to six in all competitions but they miss the chance to go level on points with tonight’s hosts and remain 11th.

Brighton, meanwhile, are in 7th, eight points off the European places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Neto (Wolves)

