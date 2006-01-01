Advertisement
  4. Brighton new signing Matt O'Riley set for surgery on injured ankle

Brighton new signing Matt O'Riley set for surgery on injured ankle

Matt O'Riley signed for Brighton from Celtic
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley (23) will need surgery on his ankle after getting injured nine minutes into his club debut on Tuesday, head coach Fabian Hurzeler (31) said.

Denmark's O'Riley, who joined Brighton from Celtic in a deal reported by British media to be worth 25 million pounds, injured his left ankle following a heavy tackle by Jay Williams during the 4-0 win over League One side Crawley Town in the second round of the League Cup.

"He needs a surgery on his ankle. I can't say how long he will be out," Hurzeler told reporters on Thursday.

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey had apologised for the tackle that injured O'Riley after the match.

"Maybe we were a bit aggressive, maybe the referee missed it (the challenge) and I would like to apologise... I wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt," Lindsey told reporters.

Brighton, who beat Everton and Manchester United in their first two Premier League matches, are level on points with Arsenal, whom they visit on Saturday.

